NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Northern Cambria man was jailed Tuesday after he showed up at a construction site with a scoped hunting rifle slung over his shoulder, threatening to shoot government officials and police, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg, charged Brandon Paul Shutty, 42, of the 1200 block of Elder Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, theft and terroristic threats.
According to a complaint affidavit, Shutty allegedly contacted Western Behavioral Health on May 30, saying he was done with government and law enforcement and that he was returning to Pennsylvania to “gun down” government officials and commit suicide.
Behavioral Health issued a 302 warrant, saying Shutty needed involuntary inpatient psychiatric treatment to prevent violence to himself and others.
Troopers were not able to find Shutty until he fled a domestic incident in Beaverdale on Monday, the affidavit said.
Troopers called Shutty via cellphone, but he hung up. They later found him allegedly walking with a hunting rifle along state Route 160 near B and W Road near the construction site of the new state police barracks in Cambria Township mumbling to himself.
A trooper wrestled the rifle away from Shutty after he refused to drop the weapon and surrender.
Shutty allegedly ran to nearby construction vehicles and attempted to drive away in a 2012 Ford Super Duty pickup truck. A trooper and construction workers overpowered Shutty, preventing him from fleeing the scene, the affidavit said.
Two troopers were injured, one after crashing the police vehicle while responding.
Troopers recovered a .30-.30 Marlin rifle, which was in the “fire” position and 13 rounds of ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.
Shutty was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
