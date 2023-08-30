CRESSON, Pa. – A Cresson man was jailed Wednesday, accused of breaking into Penn Cambria High School and spray-painting offensive symbols and racist remarks on the walls and causing $5,445.99 in damage, authorities said.
Cresson Borough police charged Brendan Michael Bricks, 20, of the 600 block of Second Street, with burglary, ethnic intimidation, criminal trespass, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, corruption of minors and open lewdness.
According to a complaint affidavit, Bricks and a juvenile allegedly climbed onto the school roof after hours and opened a hatch that led into the art storage room.
Bricks and the juvenile allegedly spray-painted the walls with graffiti.
Security video from July 23 allegedly showed the pair walking the halls of the school, located at 401 Linden Ave., Cresson, without face coverings.
Police allegedly recovered an empty spray paint can and a broken beer bottle.
Bricks later told police that he and the juvenile had entered the building through a rooftop hatch, but only to walk around. After police showed Bricks the security footage, he admitted to spray-painting graffiti, the affidavit said.
Bricks’ father, who was present during the police interview, said it was the juvenile who allegedly spray-painted racial slurs, the affidavit said.
The juvenile was identified with the help of Altoona Area School District.
Police said they interviewed the juvenile with his father present. The juvenile allegedly admitted to spray-painting graffiti, but denied racial intentions, the affidavit said.
Costs to repair damage and remove graffiti was estimated at $5,445.99.
Bricks was arraigned by District Judge John Prebish Jr. and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.