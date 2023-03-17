A Windber man faces drug charges, accused of attempting to mail more than $140,000 worth of marijuana from Staples, in Richland Township, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Sean Michael Goulding, 32, of the 2100 block of Graham Avenue with felony and misdemeanor drug possession.
According to a complaint affidavit, Goulding and a friend arrived at Staples, 620 Galleria Drive, on June 14 to ship 470.3 grams of marijuana via UPS.
The marijuana had an estimated street value of $141,000, Johnstown police detectives said.
Police seized the opened package along with stickers stating "Flood City Exotics" and "Strobe Litez" and a sweatshirt, the affidavit said.
The friend told police he and Goulding dropped the package off at Staples, but he did not know what was inside. Goulding did not have his identification to ship the package so he asked his friend for his, the affidavit said.
Goulding was arraigned March 6 by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed after posting $50,000 bond. He will answer the charges on April 20.
