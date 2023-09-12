SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man faces multiple criminal charges, accused of attempting to rob a Shade Township store with an AR-15 rifle that he stole a day earlier, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Joshua Lee Haer, 45, of the 1500 block of Sheep Ridge Road, with attempted robbery, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
According to two complaint affidavits, Haer attempted to rob Adult Country, 6033 Lincoln Highway, on Sept. 6.
The owners said they were closing the entertainment store just after midnight when they spotted a white F-150 pickup truck circling the parking lot. One man, later identified as Haer, allegedly climbed out of the truck carrying an AR-15 rifle and approached the store.
Haer allegedly broke the window, pointed the rifle inside and said “Get ’em up,” the affidavit said. There were no customers in the store and Haer fled.
A day earlier, a man living in the 500 block of Coleman Station, Stonycreek Township, came home and found a garage door window had been forced open and a Savage Arms MSR AR-15 with a loaded magazine was missing.
A security camera reportedly showed Haer arrive in an F-150 truck, the affidavit said.
Haer later apologized for stealing the rifle.
He is being held in Somerset County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Haer will answer the charges before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
