EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg man was jailed Friday, accused of setting a fire inside a house after a family dispute, authorities said.
Cambria Township police charged Mark Anthony Gergely, 47, of the 100 block of Virginia Street, with arson, risking a catastrophe and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, the incident began with a family dispute in the 100 block on Lakeview Road, where Gergely was allegedly threatening family members.
Police found Gergely at his Virginia Street residence on Thursday, where he had allegedly set a fire.
Police said they found a smoldering cardboard box and carpet on fire inside a bedroom.
Gergely reportedly told police he started the fire hoping to force a family member to come to the residence to talk over their differences.
Gergely allegedly lit a box on fire in the living room and carried it to the bedroom, the affidavit said.
Gergely was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
