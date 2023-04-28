EBENSBURG – A former East Taylor Township man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Friday, accused of raping another resident of the William Penn Avenue group home where he lived in 2021.
Cody Keith Sanner, 24, was sentenced to 99 to 240 months in state prison on one count of rape forcible compulsion by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein. He was also sentenced to three years of probation.
He will be required to comply with SORNA (the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) for life.
The following also appeared in Cambria County court on Thursday:
• Zakean Hassan Davis, 23, was sentenced to 12 to 36 months of incarceration on one count of possession of firearms by a person not to possess a firearm by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
According to a criminal complaint, Davis was one of three men who was charged in 2022 after being found in the Oakhurst Homes housing complex with what were later found to be stolen guns.
• Sylvia Kutchman, 20, was sentenced to 18 months of probation on one count of misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt, at the time of Kutchman’s plea, another person entered a plea, taking responsibility for the fractures to a 5-week-old child in her care. Kutchman’s plea is reflective of her responsibility in not doing more to protect that child, Aurandt said.
• Effie Bazan, 31, was sentenced to six to 12 months of confinement and six months probation by Bernstein on one count of disseminating film of child sex acts.
According to state police, Bazan and a woman met online using a group chatting application. They exchanged phone numbers on Sept. 23 and began communicating via text message.
On Sept. 30, Bazan reportedly told the woman that he had sex with a 5-year-old girl in his care, but said it wasn’t his fault because the child made him do it, troopers said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
