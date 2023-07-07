HASTINGS – An Ebensburg man was jailed Friday after he attacked two Cambria County probation officers attempting to arrest him on a bench warrant, authorities allege.
County detectives charged Brian Keith Schloski, 49, of the 200 block of North Caroline Street, with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to a complaint affidavit, two officers from Cambria County Adult Probation responded to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, in Hastings, on June 29 with an active bench warrant for Schloski for failing to show up for court.
Once they told Schloski that he was under arrest, he became verbally aggressive, refusing to stay seated in his wheelchair.
Schloski allegedly lunged at the officers. He continued to fight with officers after they took him to the ground. The officers suffered minor injuries.
Schloski was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
