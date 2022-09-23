JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault, accused of fighting with police officers and spitting blood on them after they found him wandering along Truman Boulevard in pajama bottoms, authorities said.
Conemaugh Township police charged Michael Allan Cockerham, 42, of the 200 block of Hazel Street, with three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. He also was charged with one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, Conemaugh police found Cockerham allegedly running around in pajama bottoms and covered in blood after parking his vehicle in the middle of the roadway.
Police from East Taylor Township, East Conemaugh Borough and Johnstown also were called out and tried to control Cockerham, but he fought with officers.
An officer deployed a Taser and Cockerham fell to the ground but continued to struggle, the affidavit said.
An officer went to Cockerham’s vehicle to find identification and found blood all over the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Cockerham allegedly made threats and then spit blood in the face of one of the officers.
He was handcuffed and taken by Conemaugh Valley Regional Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Three officers also went to the hospital for evaluation of their injuries and blood exposure.
