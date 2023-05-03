NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Northern Cambria Borough man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a Giant Eagle employee while she was standing on a ladder cleaning, authorities said.
Timothy J. Depetro, 65, of the 2400 block of Philadelphia Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
Northern Cambria police charged Depetro with indecent assault, disorderly conduct, stalking and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Depetro entered the store on Cottonwood Street at 8 p.m. March 16 and walked into a restricted area.
Depetro allegedly approached a woman who was standing on a ladder cleaning and grabbed her without consent.
The woman said that since February, Depetro had allegedly been messaging her and calling the store asking for her. Police said they spoke with other employees and reviewed surveillance video.
Depetro is free on bond.
