JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed on Saturday after Johnstown police found him passed out in a vehicle parked at Sheetz with an assortment of drugs, including 67 stamp bags of suspected heroin, authorities allege.
City police charged Yaamir Marcques Tillery, 27, with drug possession, DUI third offense and driving with a DUI suspended driver’s license.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Sheetz on Haynes Street at 5 a.m. Saturday for a report of an intoxicated man passed out in a Toyota RAV 4.
Police allegedly knocked on the window several times and Tillery awoke a few times.
Tillery gave police his driver’s license, which showed it was suspended.
Police allegedly recovered 67 stamp bags of suspected heroin; seven green “trash cans” of suspected crack cocaine; four plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine; one baggie of a crystal substance, which was suspected to be methamphetamine; and one baggie of suspected crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
Tillery was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he refused a chemical test.
Tillery was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish Jr., of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
