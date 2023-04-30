SALISBURY, Pa. – A Maryland man, accused of stealing five rifles and a .20 gauge shotgun from an Elk Lick Township home in 2022, will face a preliminary hearing.
State police in Somerset said Travis Hiser, 39, of Westernport, Maryland, had a combination to the gun safe and was caught on video leaving through the front door of the residence.
Two pump rifles, two bolt-action rifles, an inline .50 caliber rifle and a shotgun totaling $3,000 were allegedly taken, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
Hiser faces burglary and theft by unlawful taking charges, and is scheduled for a hearing on May 11 before District Judge Douglas Bell, records show.
