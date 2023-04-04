An Erie County man died Saturday in a one-car crash on U.S. Route 30 in Juniata Township, Bedford County, state police in Bedford said in a news release.
Dennis P. Fairman, 54, of Albion, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord west at 8:23 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch, troopers said.
Fairman was pronounced dead at the scene. PennDOT, the Bedford County coroner, and Shawnee Valley firefighters and EMS personnel responded.
