SOMERSET, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed Saturday after crashing his vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and then running away from the scene while tossing away bags of marijuana, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Lafayette E. Miller Jr., 47, with drug possession, DUI and four traffic summaries.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers was called to the turnpike in Somerset Township on Saturday when a motorist reported a one- vehicle crash at mile marker 107.6 westbound.
The motorist reported that the driver ran away and tossed something into or near a dumpster in a work zone.
When troopers arrived, they found an abandoned white Toyota Lexus with heavy front end damage from striking a concrete barrier, the affidavit said.
Troopers allegedly found a half-empty bottle of beer inside the car, and six large bags of suspected marijuana near a dumpster along with a plastic bag containing a white substance, the affidavit said.
Troopers said they found Miller about a half-mile from the scene. He allegedly was struggling to keep his balance and having difficulty keeping awake.
Troopers allegedly found a bag of marijuana in his pocket.
Miller was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $1,000 bond.
