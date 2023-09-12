WINDBER, Pa. – A Johnstown man is charged with assault, accused of assaulting a girl in a Paint Township home in June, authorities said.
Windber Borough police charged James M. Horner, 59, of the 800 block of Milo Lane, with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Horner allegedly assaulted the girl on June 24, while she was asleep. Police recovered a text message from Horner where he admitted to the assault and said he was sorry.
Horner will answer the charges before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
He is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.