SOMERSET, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man faces charges of working with at least two others to cheat trucking companies out of nearly $100,000 collected as deposits on truck-tractors the companies never received.
Matthew R. Weaver, 31, of Dalton Run Road, faces 45 felony charges, including theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, being part of a corrupt organization, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communications device.
Charges were filed on Monday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson in Somerset.
The criminal complaint says Weaver was working with a salesman for M&K Truck Centers, 178 Lewis Drive, Somerset, who was in contact with at least nine companies that thought they were purchasing semi-trailer truck tractors from M&K. The employee allegedly told the companies the purchases required a deposit and directed them to put the money in Weaver’s bank account or the bank account of another alleged accomplice, or to pay by credit card to an account allegedly controlled by the employee.
The affidavit says M&K management began investigating after being contacted by one of the trucking companies. The salesman was terminated and told to return his company car, laptop and cellphone. The cellphone and the computer had both been erased, but company information technology staff was able to retrieve text messages and emails from the salesman to the trucking companies.
Although charges were filed Monday against the salesman and the other alleged accomplice, those suspects had not been served with warrants by late Monday, online court papers indicate.
