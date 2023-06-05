JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of creeping into a Johnstown towing yard and stealing cellphones from a vehicle, authorities said.
City police charged Michael R. Shaffer, 25, of the 200 block of Porter Street, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft from a vehicle, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.
According to a complaint affidavit, a witness said he spotted a man crawl through the gate of Brat Towing & Recovery, 804 Horner St., at 9:25 p.m. Saturday.
The witness said he allegedly heard noises at the main gate and then spotted a man wearing a reddish hat, white shirt and shorts crawling out from between the gates.
The man, later identified as Shaffer, was arrested when police arrived.
Shaffer told police that someone had allegedly paid him to break into Brat Towing and grab two cellphones from inside a vehicle, which had been involved in a hit and run crash a day earlier.
Shaffer said a friend had dropped him off at 3 Red’s Tavern on Horner Street.
Shaffer reportedly admitted to breaking into the yard at Brat Towing to retrieve a cellphone from a 2006 Cadillac.
Shaffer said he surrendered when he heard the police sirens and someone yelling at him, the affidavit said.
Shaffer was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
