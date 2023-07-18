A Susquehanna Township man was jailed Monday, accused of breaking into an Emeigh home, forcing a woman and three children to barricaded themselves in an upstairs bedroom, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg, charged Richard Clark Stem, 33, with burglary, interference with custody of children, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to a home in the 100 block of Tracy Street on Sunday for a burglary in progress.
Stem allegedly pounded on the door, tried kicking the door in and then yanked an air conditioner from a porch window attempting to climb inside. Stem then allegedly punched a hole in the back door window, reached inside and unlocked the door.
Troopers called Northern Cambria Borough police because the borough is only 2.5 miles north of Emeigh.
Just as Stem was able to break through the bedroom door, a Northern Cambria police officer arrived, ran into the house and used a taser to stop Stem after he refused to surrender, the affidavit said.
Stem was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, in Hastings, for a severe cut on his right forearm. He was then taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, for additional treatment.
Stem is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
