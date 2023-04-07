A Hollsopple man was charged with aggravated assault for beating a man with a metal baseball bat, sending him to the hospital with a multiple injuries in a dispute over a woman, Johnstown police allege.
City police charged James David Criswell, 36, of the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, Criswell used a key to enter the man's Park Avenue residence on Feb. 11, ran up to him and beat him with a metal baseball bat.
The victim was taken to a MedWELL and then to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. He suffered injuries to his left ear, left shoulder, left temple and had a possible concussion, the affidavit said.
Police said they found blood spots at the Park Avenue residence.
Criswell waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and was freed on unsecured bond.
