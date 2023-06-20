EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg man faces a felony assault charge, accused of assaulting a staff member of a healthcare home with a broom, authorities said.
Cambria Township police charged Matthew Schrock, 33, of the 1200 block of West High Street, with aggravated assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Life Changing Support Services, in Ebensburg, on Friday for a reported attack.
Schrock allegedly struck a staff member with a broom and attempted to strike a second person.
Police did not report any injuries.
Schrock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and released on $1,000 unsecured bond.
