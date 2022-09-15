JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new rubber surface was installed at Roxbury Park’s CONCEPT playground a little while ago.
It is bouncy, colorful, fun and ready for years of use by neighborhood kids.
Meanwhile, at Minersville Community Park, the cracked and neglected pavement through which tall weeds grew was dug up, leaving behind an uneven rocky patch of land that has become a blank slate prepared for development in the not-too-distant future.
Those two images, although disparate right now, provide examples of the effort underway to improve Johnstown’s recreation areas, including more than a dozen playgrounds.
Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said improving parks and playgrounds is “essential toward the stabilization and the growth of any neighborhood.” She emphasized that “we want our neighborhoods to be whole. We want them to be a safe place to live, a safe place to work, a place to raise our families and certainly a place for our children to play.”
City Manager Ethan Imhoff called parks and playgrounds “the cornerstone of any community economic development effort.” He said the city wants to commit time, money and effort to “make them shine.”
‘Place to go and play’
Stacey Yahnert remembers a little bit about the Minersville playground from when she was a child.
But, for most of her life, it has been a rundown piece of land at Benshoff Street and Honan Avenue.
In recent years, though, the Minersville Action Committee, of which she is a member, has been working to resurrect the spot. Yahnert has developed the committee’s concept drawings of what the refurbished playground will look like.
“I didn’t have anywhere to play when I was younger,” Yahnert said. “I just think that, for me, my younger childhood self would have really appreciated if somebody would have stepped up and did this back then, instead of waiting 35 years to do it now.
“I think it’s important for children of the neighborhood to have that opportunity as a place to go and play and socialize in a safe environment.”
Jim Martinek, a 39-year-old Minersville Action Committee member who lives across the street from the park, said the goal is to “at least get something back” similar to what people remember.
The plan is to install a walking track, basketball court, wall ball court, pavilion and other amenities.
“We’re not looking for the splash stuff,” said Mary Ann Manculich, a committee member.
“We’re looking for something that can be used. Because, when I say ‘playground,’ a lot of people say, ‘Well, how many kids do you have?’ I say, ‘Well, from the age of zero to a hundred, we probably have about 50 to a hundred people.’ ”
‘Durable’ recreation area
In the early 2000s, Rachel Allen, Carol Booth and Janice Forosisky came up with “Creating Opportunities Needed for all Children to Enjoy Playing Together” – or CONCEPT.
It was designed to provide a place for special-needs children, including their own, to play – using accessible and inclusive equipment on a soft, even rubber surface to reduce the chance of injuries.
“I think it was a combination of seeing our own kids have access to something that they didn’t have access to, but one of the things that was really rich when we were in the process of doing this was not just for kids with special needs, but for the siblings and other children in the community to play alongside with kids with disabilities and to learn from each other,” Allen said.
Booth added that “seeing your children play with other children, it just means a lot.”
The equipment at the Roxbury Park playground has held up over the two decades.
But the surface wore out. So, using the organization’s own money, along with grant funding obtained by the city, a new surface was purchased and installed. The overall cost might be higher than putting down mulch every year, but the group believes the rubber is safer for children with mobility challenges.
Forosisky described the surface as “very durable.”
She said: “In the long run, you spend the money up front and you get what you pay for in the long run.”
‘Leverage those dollars’
Obtaining funds is critical in the process of upgrading playgrounds.
However, Johnstown, which has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992, “just hasn’t had the disposable income to invest in all those facilities,” as John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, explained.
Multiple grassroots efforts have been undertaken. Some have been fruitful – for example, King and Johnstown City Councilwoman Marie Mock working to get a new hockey rink installed at Roxbury Park, and the playground on Harold Avenue being outfitted with new equipment.
Others have struggled with no results.
Getting grant money can help significantly in carrying out playground rehabilitation projects, such as when the city recently learned it will receive $150,500 in Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funds for the Minersville park.
Johnstown also allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to improve parks.
“Now that we finally have that opportunity (to spend money), we’re doing that, and we’re trying to leverage those dollars as well,” Dubnansky said.
‘Asset to the community’
City officials including Imhoff, Dubnansky, Recreation Director Tony Penna Jr. and Director of Public Works Jared Campagna recently assessed the needs of all playgrounds in town.
Plans are being developed to rehabilitate and upgrade the facilities, along with developing financial outlines for maintenance going forward.
The mission is to provide places for recreation in the short term, but also to help children develop into productive adults.
“I think that having these new playgrounds will provide an asset to the community in getting these young people other opportunities, and alternatives, and safe places to play and channel some of that aggression or take up some of their time, where they’re not exposed (to negative influences) or they don’t have down time where they can get into trouble or things of that nature,” Campagna said.
Penna hopes to develop a program in which adult instructors spend time at playgrounds – teaching athletics, crafts and life lessons.
“First of all, as somebody who has worked with youth most of their life, since I was a youth, there’s no better investment than in recreation,” Penna said, “especially now in this society, in this day and age of all this unrest, we need more positive activities for kids, so it’s a great investment.”
Penna is a longtime local high school football coach.
“That’s kind of has been step one of this,” he said. “Step two is to get activities at those places.
“Everyone says the same thing. We have to catch these kids when they’re young to continue to head in a positive direction with their development.”
