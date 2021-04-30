Students at Greater Johnstown High School rolled up their sleeves to make their school a little greener.
As part of the Vision Together 2025 initiative, 10 dogwoods trees were planted in front of the school on Central Avenue on Friday for a beautification project for the area.
"We're working one block at a time to make our community look nicer and provide green space for our students," said Rebecca Corte, high school biology teacher and Key Club advisor.
Ten students were on hand, prepping the site by digging holes for the trees and getting them ready to be planted.
"We want our students to have pride in their school and the community," Corte said. "When the kids are involved, I think they care more. We'll continue this tradition on for the next next generation."
Senior Taylor Kennedy said she wanted to be involved because she liked the idea of planting trees at the high school.
"It's nice to volunteer and I'm in National Honor Society and wanted to get some community service hours in," she said. "It's a good idea to make our school a little brighter and give it more nature."
Kennedy said the trees will enhance the school.
"I want people to see our school and say it's a great place," she said. "When everybody sees pretty trees, you say that place is nice."
Corte said by being a part of the project, the hope is students will see how fulfilling it is to give back to the community.
"It just warms your heart whenever you see something that you did that's making the area beautiful," she said. "This isn't just about them, it's about other people as well."
The Vision Together 2025 initiative saw 45 tress planted in the community along public streets and parks through April.
Trees were planted in Johnstown's West End Park, on Lincoln Street in downtown Johnstown, in the city’s Cambria City section and on properties on Menoher Boulevard that have been cleared of blighted structures by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.