When city leaders landed federal funds needed to rejuvenate Main Street’s “streetscape,” they envisioned a project that wouldn’t just replace Johnstown’s aging sidewalks and signage.
The goal was to amplify Johnstown’s “mountain town” aesthetics and offerings, find creative ways to address downtown stormwater within a town known for its floods – and embrace the city’s identity as a resilient place, Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
As it turned out, New York-based SCAPE Landscape Architecture was garnering national accolades for taking a similar approach in Lexington, Kentucky.
That design firm is now guiding Johnstown’s effort.
But SCAPE Founding Partner Kate Orff’s message to the community is that SCAPE won’t be doing it alone.
Eyeing an environmentally-conscious project that would celebrate Johnstown’s resiliency, it is hoping city residents, businesses and downtown-minded organizations will become “partners and stakeholders” in the Main Street and Central Park redesign – to ensure they get it right.
“We hope to get all hands on deck to contribute to this,” Orff said Wednesday.
“We want ideas and feedback.”
She said a well-designed downtown is easy to navigate by foot and bike. It invites people to its stores, parks and restaurants with open-air places to relax and recreate.
But it’s the local residents, businesses and downtown-minded groups that know where additions might fit best.
“This is their community,” said Orff, whose work as a landscape architect was recognized by TIME Magazine this year.
SCAPE has redesigned Main Street-style corridors in cities large and small across the globe – using each community’s local strengths and outdoor surroundings to bring nature and visitors back into urban business districts.
Their Lexington, Kentucky project turned what Orff called a “dull gray” six-lane downtown roadway into a hiking, biking and business-friendly corridor that connected the city’s popular hiking trails. The greenway blended ribbons of native bluegrass, walkways bordered by narrow, stacked slices of limestone and kid-friendly water gardens that drew families back downtown.
But it’ll be up to the Johnstown community to help decide what its Main Street will look like several years from now, she said.
That process was just getting started Wednesday.
An online survey went live Wednesday, enabling community members to offer their opinions on downtown activities, public art, nature, among others.
A more hands-on approach was offered during an open house-style event at 416 Main St. SCAPE representatives had a map of the entirety of Main Street spread out across a broad table, inviting community members to pinpoint their priorities – both what they like and what needs improvement.
Attendees used blue and green notes to weigh in.
Some suggested adding greenery to parking areas, while others suggested murals on Main Street.
One attendee proposed improved lighting on certain blocks, while another suggested greenery that could be easily maintained.
Dan Scheffel, of Moxham, said he hoped to see more outdoor dining spaces.
Scheffel returned to Johnstown from Virginia in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he attended the Main Street gathering to offer a younger perspective on ways to revive the downtown.
“I want to make this area a better place, too,” he said.
Other attendees focused their attention on Central Park.
Some described the place as crowded, while others proposed new additions such as a dog park or play area or “splash pad” for children.
Sherri Rae, a Pitt-Johnstown staff member who regularly brings students to Central Park for community projects and events, said she also suggested the landmark needs rearranged to open up space for crowds.
Gary Menett attended because he’s worried park changes could relocate the space’s veterans memorials – including one a retirees association from the 28th Military Police helped erect three years ago.
“I want to make sure our voice is heard, too,” Menett said, noting he doesn’t want the monument to join others at Sandyvale Cemetery.
Rae praised the open house Wednesday for enabling community members from vastly different niches to bring their insight and voices to the table.
“We all have different ideas and perspectives,” she said. “Someone else with kids at home might have a great idea about adding a play area for kids, while I probably wouldn’t think of that.”
Dubnansky said the key message Wednesday is that “this is just the beginning” of the information gathering phase on creating a design.
Area residents can take the survey at tinyurl.com/279vjwnk through June 12, planners said.
But additional open house-style meetings will follow.
“We’ve just started the process and there will be additional meetings this summer as we try to narrow things down,” Dubnansky said.
Orff said SCAPE will return for a follow-up open house in July to present potential concept “scenarios” for public input.
“In the end, we want to create something that is uniquely Johnstown,” she said. “We don’t want to move along too fast.”
The goal is to have a final design in place by the end of the year, Orff said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram@TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.