JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Anessa Rapp sat on a park bench Sunday, resting her head on her mother’s shoulder, with their arms around each other, as they watched the Christmas Tree @ Central Park’s display for one final time this holiday season.
Music played.
Tens of thousands of lights sparkled.
“It’s pretty magical,” Rapp said.
Her mother, Melissa Rapp, described the tree as “so beautiful.”
“It just really brings the spirit here downtown,” Melissa Rapp said. “I don’t know. It’s just gorgeous. We heard this was the last night, so we decided to come.”
Then, at 8 p.m., the lights went out, the music fell silent, and another holiday season concluded during Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Last Lights.
The gathering concluded another eventful holiday season in downtown Johnstown, one night after Orthodox Christmas.
The animated tree, along with 37 holiday-themed miniature houses, stood in the park for almost two full months. The partnership hosted a light-up event, Christmas Express @ Central Park and a s’mores party.
“(I like) pretty much everything,” Melissa Rapp said. “The lights are gorgeous. How could you not like them? The music is beautiful. We love the houses. It’s just stunning.”
People also came to the park every day and night to celebrate the season, often stopping at local restaurants for dinner and drinks.
“It’s a great addition to downtown,” said Jeremy Shearer, owner of Stone Bridge Brewing Company. “Kids love it. Families love it. It’s a great attraction. It draws a great amount of business for the holiday season.
“All the business owners really love having it down here, love the attention that the city gets.”
Shearer attended Last Lights with his family.
“We always come for the last night,” Shearer said. “It’s the only time we actually get to come and see it. We’re usually working the entire duration for it. This is the night that we can come out and see it.”
The tree is scheduled to be dismantled on Monday and stored away until November.
