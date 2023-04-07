JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The month before Easter is a colorful time at The Johnstown Galleria, with pastel flowers and egg decorations adorning the Richland Township mall.
To cap it off, the Easter Bunny has been there daily to take photos with children and families – keepsakes Michael Gigliotti considers to be timeless.
His company, Magic Mike’s Entertainment and Party Rental, has provided the holiday photographs at The Johnstown Galleria for the past decade.
Gigliotti said that many visitors have shared their own childhood memories of Easter photos with the life-sized rabbit and enjoy continuing that tradition with their own children.
“I think it’s great to keep the community spirit alive,” Gigliotti said.
He said that Easter photos are a great way to gauge a child’s growth throughout the years.
Typically, he and his staff, which includes his wife, Heather, are set up in front of the lower level entrance to JCPenney.
Giant eggs, rabbits and pastel ribbons decorate the photo space, where a line is regularly seen as people wait their turns for photos.
Gigliotti said people come from out of town and make special trips to the mall to get their annual pictures.
But it’s more than photos.
After visiting with Peter Cottontail, families can make their way to the Magic Mike's Easter train that’s operated by Lenny Delesky, of Nanty Glo, in the center of the mall.
The conductor has worked with the Gigliottis for a handful of years and brings his own brand of fun to the holiday festivities.
He often sings while driving the train and jokes with children and parents.
Kourtney King and her fiance Trevor Basinger recently brought their daughters for photos with the Easter Bunny for the first time in awhile.
“It’s nice because I don’t know anywhere else that does this,” King said.
She remembers the same photos as a child and said that it’s great to continue that with her girls.
King said it’s cool to see the Easter Bunny’s suit is similar to the one she remembers.
Delesky described the photography company as a family affair.
He said Heather Gigliotti often works the camera while her husband may be in the bunny suit and their children lend a hand.
Heather Gigliotti said she loves the job and getting to bring joy to the children.
Kevin Luce, a vendor at the mall from Ashville, New York, said he appreciated the Gigliottis providing Easter fun at the mall.
He had a booth set up near the AT&T store, selling embroidered towels and handmade bath and body products.
When he saw the life-sized bunny riding the train through the mall, he couldn’t help but smile and pull out his camera.
“That’s actually pretty cool,” Luce said, adding he’s only ever seen one other mall with a train.
Luce’s reaction was common for those strolling through the mall.
When Michael Gigliotti's entertainers don the suit, they’re approached by several people to get either a high-five or a hug.
King and Basinger’s daughters were just as excited to see the Easter Bunny when they were there for photos.
Michael Gigliotti’s work in holiday photos – his company handles the Christmas portraits, too – grew out of his entertainment business.
The Punxsutawney native is a master magician by trade and has been practicing his craft for more than 30 years.
Michael Gigliotti said that as his reputation grew and more people booked him for events, they’d ask if he had connections to other entertainment options.
Instead of passing on the opportunities, he began dabbling in the production business.
Now, Magic Mike’s offers everything from comedians, magicians, mechanical bull rides and DJs to tribute bands and bouncy houses.
The entertainer said he loves the business because he enjoys sharing the wonderment of the world with others.
“Entertainment is something that can make people smile,” he said. “That’s a good feeling.”
Although Magic Mike’s has wrapped up its Easter photos for this year, the Gigliottis and Delesky will be back around Christmas to provide more fun and family keepsakes.
For more information about Magic Mike’s Entertainment, visit magicmikesentertainment.com.
