Plans are in motion to level the rest of a crumbling former Lower Yoder school this summer, if not sooner, Lower Yoder Township officials said Monday.
Officials with the township, which acquired the Gilbert Street eyesore in 2019 to demolish it, said they are working with the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority to accomplish the task later this year.
In an emailed statement to The Tribune-Democrat, the township's supervisors said the project was approved by the county authority in September 2019.
But until recently, funding was a problem, the board added.
Township officials issued the statement after the front of the two-story building collapsed to the ground Sunday, taking windows and, apparently, part of its second floor with it.
The building has been an issue in the township for years – and vacant for much longer.
Lower Yoder Township acquired the Gilbert Street property in August 2019 from then-owner Nathaniel Myers for $200 after the roof and another section of the building caved in earlier that year.
The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority often works with municipalities to eliminate dangerous eyesores.
Lower Yoder Township officials said they are also taking steps to crack down on other neglected properties in the township to prevent similar situations from occurring.
"When residents abandoned their property and refuse responsibility, this becomes a problem that we are trying to ensure doesn’t happen any longer in Lower Yoder Township," the board wrote.
"We are in the process of going after these abandon properties full force."
