JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Lower Yoder Township Board of Supervisors granted a restaurant liquor license transfer from outside the township to Thompson Restaurant LLC, which aims to open and operate a full-service, sit-down restaurant at the former Westmont Gardens property on Lyter Drive.
The LLC comprises Greg and Lauren Thompson, of Southmont.
The Thompsons spoke about their plans Wednesday during a public hearing for the liquor license transfer at the 128 J St. Lower Yoder Township municipal building.
Their license request letter to the township describes a “full-service, family-friendly, sit-down restaurant.”
“I want it to be a place where you can have a nice steak,” Greg said. “I want it to be the sort of a place you can watch a game but have upscale food – more home-cooking-type stuff than other places.”
Thompson retired two years ago as a senior vice president for the property and casualty insurance company Chubb, a Fortune 500 company.
“I’m only 57. I’ve always wanted a restaurant,” he said. “I love to cook.”
The Thompsons said they spent a year and a half looking for potential locations and decided on the site of Westmont Gardens, which had a long history in business before closing several years ago.
“There are not a lot of establishments on this side of Johnstown,” Thompson said. “I’m excited to get started. Hopeful by October we’ll be ready to go.”
In accordance with state law, the Thompsons were required to secure a restaurant liquor license to open an establishment in Lower Yoder Township.
The township supervisors’ approval allows the Thompsons to buy the Westmont Gardens property at 1733 Lyter Drive and begin to remodel it.
Thompson said he is planning to build a new kitchen with Superior Sales, a restaurant equipment dealer in Johnstown. His plans include installing large glass roll-up doors that would provide almost an outdoor eating and plenty of light supplied to the dining room.
A big decision that hasn’t been made yet, he said, is a name for the restaurant: “We’ve been talking with family, and we’ve narrowed it down to about 10 names.”
Supervisors Chairman William Heim, Vice Chairman Al Grandinetti and Joseph Fatula were thrilled by Thompson’s plans.
“We are excited about new businesses coming into the township,” Grandinetti said. “We want to see development in the Lyter Drive and Westwood Plaza area.”
