Firefighters across Cambria County responded to multiple fires Saturday.
West End EMS transported one person to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from a house fire on the 500 block of West Howard Street in Lower Yoder Township, said Lower Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Robert Lund.
Lower Yoder firefighters were assisted by departments including Johnstown, West Hills Regional, West Taylor, Cover Hill and Conemaugh.
"According to the fire marshal, the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning kerosene heater," Lund said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:52 p.m. and were on the scene for two hours, he said.
"Not much fire damage was done to the structure, but a car in the garage was heavily damaged," Lund said.
Occupants of the house are staying with family, he said, as Penelec shut off electricity due to the fire.
Patton blaze
Firefighters were dispatched for a house fire at 8 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Ross Avenue in Patton Borough.
Firefighters from Patton, Carrolltown and Hastings fire departments responded, Cambria County 911 officials said in a press release.
Patton Fire Company deputy chief Tom Davis said no one was in the house during the fire.
"The fire caused moderate damage to the inside," he said.
The owner, a senior who had moved into a home of a family member, visited to check on the house and discovered smoke inside, Davis said.
"We believe it is electrical in nature," Davis said. "We knocked it down within 30 minutes. It was in the walls."
Fire in Moxham
Johnstown firefighters were also dispatched at 9 a.m. Saturday for a fire at 600 Highland Avenue in Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood.
Firefighters said it was a stovetop fire. A resident extinguished most of it with a fire extinguisher, Johnstown assistant fire chief Randy Novosel said.
