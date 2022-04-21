JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lower Yoder Township supervisors made a quick move Wednesday to replace a fallen retaining wall that took down part of Virginia Avenue's berm last month.
Township supervisors approved Clarion-based Terra Works' $99,395 bid to replace the wall, which fell in early March and led supervisors to close Virginia Avenue's lower lane due to safety concerns.
"We're ready to move on (the project) as soon as we find out when the materials will arrive," Township Chairman Bill Heim said.
Supply-chain delays have been an issue nationwide on building projects this year.
Township supervisors did not provide an estimated start date for the project.
EADS Engineer Kyle Fritz indicated Terra Works would use a pre-cast material to build a new wall.
Easements have already been secured with two adjacent property owners to enable the contractors' crews and vehicles to access the site, remove the debris and build a new wall.
Township officials treated the matter as an emergency situation, enabling them to gather estimates over the past month to get repairs approved. The highest bid, Fritz said, was $270,000.
"It really is a mess," Township Solicitor Joe Messina said of the roadside. "It'll be nice for folks down there to get that road reopened."
Restaurant request
A liquor license transfer hearing is being scheduled for May 18 to consider a request by a group seeking to open a bar and restaurant inside the former Westwood Gardens on Lyter Drive.
Messina said Thompson Restaurants LLC has plans for the site, which has been vacant for several years.
The transfer request is one step in a state process that requires public notice and a public hearing to enable residents a chance to weigh in on the request.
Township officials are scheduling the hearing to be held during their May 18 monthly meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
