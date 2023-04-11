EBENSBURG, Pa. – With the exception of Upper Yoder Township where there are five Republicans vying for three open township supervisor seats in two races, there are few exciting contests for Cambria County boroughs and townships on the May 15 primary ballots.
There are two six-year terms and one four-year term up for election in Upper Yoder Township. The same five candidates have filed in both races for the Republican primary. They are Bob Varner, of Elm Drive; Sue Konvolinka, of Menoher Boulevard; Kyle Shaffer, of Meadow Drive; Jeffery P. Masterson, of Woodmont Road; and Bob Amistadi, of Coon Ridge Road.
Amistadi is the only incumbent, joining the supervisors’ board after winning a two-year seat in 2021.
There are a total of 140 township supervisor and borough council seats up for election, with only 105 total candidates listed on the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Brownstown, Chest Springs, Cresson, Daisytown, Ehrenfeld, Sankertown, Scalp Level and Wilmore boroughs have no candidates for council, and Dean, Lower Yoder and Munster townships have no supervisor candidates. In total, there are 53 council and supervisor seats with no candidates.
In addition to Upper Yoder, there eight primary races involving 17 candidates.
On the Republican side, Cambria Township Supervisor Tim Bracken faces a challenge from former supervisor Jim Melnyk, Dereck Wirfel and Tom Alexander face off for Croyle Township supervisor, incumbent Portage Borough Councilman Dave Hayes faces Brett Litzinger for a two-year seat representing the borough’s 3rd Ward and Westmont council President Pro-Tempore Thomas C. Grambling is challenged by Chad A. Miller on the Republican ballot for a two-year seat. Jonathan Rutledge is the only Democrat running for the Westmont seat.
In Southmont Borough, council President Eric Muncert and council members Sheree L. Speicher and Kevin L. Pyle are facing off on the Republican side for one two-year council seat. Eugene Kupchella is the only Democratic candidate for the position.
Speicher and Pyle are also running for two of three four-year council seats, with four Democrats – Kupchella, Robert B. Morgan, John A. Klancher and Jayce Pecze – running for the three spots on the fall ballot.
Also on the Democratic side, Democrats Paul M. Bonafanti and Mark A. Coleman are facing off in the primary for the opportunity to oppose incumbent Summerhill Township Supervisor Lee Bassett in November.
Barring write-in winners, candidate listings for the primary set up 10 races in the November election: Ebensburg, Portage Ward 1, Southmont four-year and two-year and Westmont four-year and two-year borough council seats and Portage mayor. Also Middle Taylor, Summerhill and Susquehanna township supervisors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.