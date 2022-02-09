LORETTO, Pa. – The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer the second novena of 2022 to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese (the Little Flower) from Feb. 22 through March 3.
Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament will be held at 4 p.m. Sundays and the first Friday of the month.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
