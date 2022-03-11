John Eash, of Windber, spent decades as a minister for the Church of the Brethren, and during that time he contemplated the mysteries of life, the universe and everything, which led him to pen a new book about his ruminations, “The Bible, the Bomb, the Burden.”
His first publication was released at the end of last year and consists of reflections on faith, society, technology and the future.
“People may have thought about this, but nobody’s written it down,” the 90-year-old said.
He started writing “The Bible, the Bomb, the Burden” about seven years ago after speaking to friends about his thoughts.
“They said ‘You need to write a book,’ ” Eash said.
His story is split into three parts, the first focusing on his belief that Christianity is the perfect truth, followed by what he describes as the church’s disconnection from science in the Atomic Age and wrapping up with how to reintroduce faith to a new generation.
“A huge challenge facing today’s church is how to share faith with young people in society as generation gaps widen,” the back of the book says.
“The author contends that believers are not being heard because we don’t understand modern language. In a world of electronics, gene-splicing and artificial intelligence, the gospel message is contained in language that makes no room for changes that have remodeled civilization.”
Eash said the book isn’t meant to be read like a novel – readers can jump around and read sections out of order.
He also stated that it doesn’t contain any answers to fixing the issues brought up within the pages, but seeks to start conversations and bring people to the table in order to work out their differences.
Throughout the writing process, Eash’s daughters helped him accomplish the large task.
They edited the pages and provided feedback, while his sister helped with the typing.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Eash’s daughter, Johanna Blough, said. “My dad’s 90, and he’s got a book on Amazon.”
She added that every time she’s with him she learns something.
As the piece came together, Eash began looking for a publisher and found an advertisement for Christian Faith Publishing.
He contacted the company and after some correspondence, they agreed to print his book.
“It was a relief that it got published,” Eash said.
Although it was a lot of work, he considers the publication worth it.
Blough joked that no one was allowed to visit Eash in the morning while he was working on the book.
Afternoons were fine, but mornings were dedicated to writing.
“The Bible, the Bomb, the Burden” can be purchased on Amazon, Walmart, AbeBooks and several other online retailers.
Joshua Byers can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
