JOHNSTOWN, PA. – A new law requiring insurance companies to fully cover more breast cancer screenings for high-risk patients local breast surgeons celebrating.
“I am thrilled to death,” Johnstown’s Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick said. “This is phenomenal. It’s long overdue.”
“It’s a great day for women who have a family history of cancer or dense breasts,” Dr. Daniel Clark said from Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the bill into law Monday during a ceremony that included patient advocates, cancer survivors and legislators from both parties.
The first-of-its-kind law in the nation will require insurers to cover preventive breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost.
Act 1 removes out-of-pocket costs associated with genetic testing for hereditary breast, ovarian, prostate and other cancer syndromes – as well as supplemental breast screenings for women with a high lifetime risk of breast cancer. The legislation was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and passed both the House and the Senate unanimously.
It was the first legislation to become law since Shapiro took office in January.
“I’m not very political and I don’t know much about Josh Shapiro, but I love him already,” Stefanick said.
Both local surgeons say the law will potentially save patients thousands of dollars and allow many to receive advanced screenings they otherwise could not afford because of high deductible costs.
State law has required the insurance companies to cover the genetic testing and screenings since 2020, Clark said, but that law did not cover insurance deductibles. Annual screening mammograms have been fully covered for several years, but high-risk patients should also receive annual magnetic resonance imaging tests or whole-breast ultrasound to catch tumors in their earliest stage.
“An MRI can cost a patient a couple thousand dollars,” Clark said. “This removes those out-of-pocket expenses.”
Stefanick said the new law will be a godsend for many Johnstown patients.
“I’ve been telling patients all day,” she said.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center CEO Rodney Reider also welcomed news of the law.
“We know that early detection and awareness save lives,” Reider said in a press release. “This bill will help us in our mission to make communities healthier by ensuring that everyone who is at risk has access to genetic testing and cancer screening.
“This is a great day for Pennsylvania residents, and we are thrilled to partner with our state leaders on this important healthcare initiative.”
Dr. Raymond Weiss, a retired medical oncologist who helped launch a genetic counseling program at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber, said the change will allow more women to get genetic testing and counseling, which will provide valuable information for doctors and other close family members who might also be at risk.
Although the cost of the testing has fallen dramatically over the past decade, Weiss said the price continues to be an obstacle for many families.
