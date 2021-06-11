This charming comedy is bringing the love.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present "Love Letters" at 7 p.m.Friday and June 19, 2 p.m. June 20, 7 p.m. June 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. June 27 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The performance will initiate the 2021 Log Art Theatre productions in the arts center's outdoor amphitheatre.
This production will be in a black box theater performance style, as well as the live radio show genre. The combination marries the simplicity and distance of the radio sketches with a live performance. The actors' blocking will cater to the old-fashioned microphones that will be strategically placed throughout the set with minimal props, set and costumes.
"I am so pleased to be able to provide another opportunity for the community to enjoy the arts, especially as our first production in our new Amphitheatre," said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center and director of the production. "It has been such a challenging year and this show will provide a wonderful way to enjoy live theater in a beautiful outdoor setting."
The story follows Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank you notes and summer camp postcards.
Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through boarding school and college years, where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school while Melissa flunks out of a series of good schools.
While Andy is off at war, Melissa marries, but her attachment to Andy remains strong, and she continues to keep in touch as he marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics and eventually is elected to the U.S. Senate.
Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should and becomes estranged from her children.
Eventually, she and Andy do become involved in a brief affair, but it is really too late for both of them.
Andy's last letter, written to her mother after Melissa's untimely death, makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant and gave to each other over the years – physically apart but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
This cast features Paul D. Newman and Christina Fosbrink.
"I have the pleasure to work with such talented individuals," Godin said. "This show has charm, grace, sarcasm, comedy, sadness and love. It reminds us how we have so many people that are chapters in our lives, but the few special ones are with us throughout the entire journey."
Proceeds from the event will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $14 for members and $17 for nonmembers.
Open Night Party tickets are $20 and include appetizers and adult beverages and a chance to mingle with cast members and crew to talk about the performance.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
