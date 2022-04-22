DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Defense contractor Lockheed Martin’s worldwide footprint has entered new territory, across county lines from Cambria to Somerset, where the company is hiring 80 people to produce parts for updated F-16 fighter jets.
For 35 years, Lockheed Martin has had a presence in Cambria County, where it has four facilities and employs 400 people, said Wayne Davis, general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Johnstown sites.
On Thursday, at the new site, 1120 Miller Picking Road, Davidsville, the company hosted a grand opening attended by U.S. congressmen, Lockheed Martin officials and the acting Pennsylvania secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Neil Weaver, acting secretary of the DCED, said the company’s choice to expand in Somerset was a reflection of the workforce there.
“Jobs are great news anywhere, but for Cambria and Somerset counties, where manufacturing is integral to history, this is special,” Weaver said.
“While Lockheed has a presence in big cities ... truly, workers here are second to none.”
The company purchased the facility – a former air conditioner manufacturing site – in October 2021. In the months since, 20 people have been working there.
Lockheed Martin plans to hire 80 additional mechanics and technicians to produce F-16 parts as orders for the jets rise worldwide among U.S. allies.
“We’ve had great luck in hiring people,” Davis said. “The economy as a whole is tough right now, every employer is struggling some bit, but we’ve put our name out there. We’ve had relatives of employees come to us because their family members have worked here for years.”
He said the employees have union representation and wage levels depend on skill level. Job descriptions at Lockheed Martin Jobs.com show benefits include health care and 401k, paid time off, flex time, professional development and maternity and paternity leave.
Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, was among the dozens of government and business leaders in attendance.
“I think they treat their employees well, and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “There are a lot of good employees there. This location is good placement for Lockheed, and it’s an impressive war machine they are building.”
Davis said the future holds potential to hire more people beyond current plans.
“We want to hire a total of 100 here, but that’s what we know today – I was talking about the increased demand worldwide for F-16 aircraft ... It’s lethal, it’s portable and our U.S. allies love the F-16, so we think many countries will want it.”
Davis declined to say exactly how much money was put into the facility, but he said, “It’s millions of dollars, not several millions but it is a significant investment. We are here to stay.”
Speakers at the ceremony included U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre.
Joyce saluted the workers and asked them to stand. About 20 people rose to their feet near the staging area of the new 82,000-square-foot space manufacturing location.
Joyce stressed the importance of the individuals’ work to “attain peace through strength” as U.S. allies face crises with Russia.
“We live in a difficult time, perhaps the biggest understatement today,” he said. “And yet your work here, being able to craft the defense industry into supporting not only Americans but our allies throughout the world – there could not be a more important time for you to assume these jobs.”
Thompson said Lockheed’s expansion is an “economic win, a military win and a national security win.
“I’m always proud to visit this company ... because of what you do every day to keep those donning the uniform across the world more effective, lethal and safe,” he said. “Lockheed Martin knows what they get here in Johnstown and Somerset – a hardworking dependable workforce that continues to provide great products. Now with an increasing threat from European adversaries, we need to appreciate our domestic supply chain.”
