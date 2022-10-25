JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The televised and live-streamed debate between Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates on Tuesday was likely the first time many voters across the Greater Johnstown region watched the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, present his ideas for an extended period of time in a public forum since he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
His health has been an issue in the race between himself and Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican.
Several Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledged how Fetterman’s lingering health issues, specifically with speech, affected his performance.
“I thought that for the situation that Fetterman was in, obviously having the stroke, he shocked me by how well he was able to do,” Zach Morrill, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown political science major, said. “I think there were a few instances where he was slipping up a little bit on his words and wasn’t able to fully get his point across, so it was hard for me to fully see what he was talking about in some instances. But I think for the situation that he was thrown into, being this late into the race, I think he did a good job.”
Courtney Walsh, also a UPJ political science major, compared Fetterman of today to when she watched him at a live event a few years ago.
“I definitely saw a difference in his personality,” Walsh said.
“He was not as certain with all the answers, but also I can recognize that he’s only a few months post-stroke, which is not something easy to recover from, and I’m impressed that he’s still out there today campaigning, putting on a debate and being part of it.”
Walsh and Morrill support Fetterman.
Dr. William Fritz, a Republican, believed Fetterman was “disjointed” and “easily knocked off balance.”
“After this, I’m going to look long and hard at (Oz) again,” Fritz said. “It was quite an eye-opener. … I was concerned about John Fetterman putting together answers, and there are certain things I don’t necessarily agree with him on. I don’t agree with unlimited spending.
“I am very pro-fracking, and I wish one of them would have said that one of government’s roles is to not get in the way of business.”
Republican Julie Follansbee, an alpaca farm owner from Upper Yoder Township, said the debate was “hard to watch.”
“I thought that Mr. Fetterman started out all right,” Follansbee said. “As it went on, it seemed like he became a little more frazzled.”
She added: “I wanted to see both sides, but after this, I think it’s important to have someone who’s in tiptop physical and mental shape to be a senator for our state. Mr. Fetterman didn’t seem that he was, as much as you want to give him the benefit of the doubt that he’s healing. I think we need to have someone that’s all there.”
Follansbee listed the economy, inflation and jobs as issues important to her.
Fritz thought Oz gave a “relatively moderate response that I would have expected from a doctor” on a question about gun control and a “reasonable answer” concerning abortion laws being up to the states to decide.
“I was surprised they didn’t talk more about defense,” Fritz said. “I was completely surprised by that. It would have been an easy question to answer, particularly in the time of Ukraine.”
Abortion, gun control and inflation are major issues for Walsh in this Senate race.
“I agreed with the positions of John Fetterman,” Walsh said. “I think that he established them pretty well. Between him and Dr. Oz, I saw definitely Dr. Oz’s TV personality come out a lot. His positions did not lean my way ideologically, and I wasn’t too impressed with his responses to most of the questions.”
Morrill likes Fetterman’s “overall charisma” and said the lieutenant governor has a “vibe that he would be out to help, especially for students.”
