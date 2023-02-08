JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dr. William Fritz said that President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address resembled a campaign speech.
To John Swanson and Faylynn Hall, his remarks showed strong support for unions in the United States.
Other reactions varied from thinking Biden was out of touch on important issues to being a champion for overlooked communities, positions often in line with an individual’s party affiliation.
Biden delivered the address during the midway point of his first term, having been elected in 2020. He would be up for reelection in 2024 if he decides to run.
“I think that Mr. Biden didn’t say he’s not running,” said Fritz, a self-described “Murtha Democrat” turned Republican, “and that doesn’t surprise me.”
Regarding specific issues, Fritz said, “I don’t believe that the economy is in the great shape that he says it’s in. I believe it’s improving, but I believe that real wages are getting eaten up by inflation. I think it’s something that needs addressed, and it’s very difficult for him to address it.”
Swanson, vice president of the Greater Johnstown–Somerset Central Labor Council, was pleased with the amount of time Biden spent addressing issues important to unions.
“It was very impressive,” Swanson said. “He knows who put him there, and he’s taking care of us. He started to already with his infrastructure bill (Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill). That was huge. The biggest one any president has ever done, and it put good union jobs, with union wages, to work. Taxing the rich, I was very impressed with that.”
Faylynn Hall, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 83, Local 3157, described Biden’s speech as “great” and “very hopeful” with an understanding that there is “always room for improvement.”
Hall praised the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, too.
“For us, for this area, the infrastructure bill, that’s huge,” Hall said. “That’s huge. Pennsylvania has some of the worst roads in the country and failing bridges. That is huge. Not to mention things like having supplies for the infrastructure being made in America. Who wouldn’t want to applaud that or having the supply chain start in America?”
U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr. and John Fetterman, both Democrats, complimented Biden.
“I’m proud that the president specifically mentioned the need to fight for our forgotten communities,” Fetterman said.
“Now it’s time for us to do just that. It’s time to stand up and have the backs of America’s workers. It’s time to protect benefits for working families, including Social Security and Medicare, and it’s time to make sure the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes.”
The area’s two congressmen – Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, both Republicans – pointed out areas where they disagree with the president.
“Tonight’s address was yet another attempt by the Biden administration to shy away from the many crises we face as a nation: a porous southern border, skyrocketing energy prices and debilitating inflation that is hurting Pennsylvania families and seniors,” Joyce said. “It’s time for leadership that provides real solutions to the kitchen table issues that Americans are facing – not more of the same calls for reckless tax and spending proposals like we heard from President Biden tonight.”
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders provided the Republican response in which she said “government exists not to rule the people, but to serve the people.” She said Biden is “the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is” and claimed his “administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day.”
“Whether Joe Biden believes this madness or is simply too weak to resist it, his administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left,” Huckabee Sanders said.
“Gov. Huckabee Sanders’ comments were spot on,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.