Although it’s been difficult, the arts community is working toward finding some normalcy and welcoming people back.
To help find solutions, Laura Gordon, artistic director of Johnstown’s Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, participated in “The Art of Reopening – a Virtual Conversation on Reengaging Arts Audiences in Physical Spaces,” a webinar on March 23 that was sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The hour-long virtual event highlighted best practices of reopening and considered the outlook for arts organizations who seek to re-engage with live audiences and visitors in 2021.
“I got a reach-out from National Endowment for the Arts if I wanted to be a part of it, and I said yes,” Gordon said. “It was nice to be included. It was a good learning experience to get ideas, and I want to share those ideas.”
The opening remarks were given by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, who spoke about his thoughts on COVID-19 and the arts.
“What I took from it is he’s looking toward the fall for reopenings,” Gordon said.
“He also encouraged the creativity that people are using to make the arts still viable. That made me think, because I’ve talked to so many other theater companies during this respite and heard what they are doing. Many just shut the doors and that was it for a long time. But now it’s like after the fallow season and you have some things coming up like little buds from the earth, to see if we can still be the seed and grow in the sun, and I hope so and I feel so.”
She said Fauci also stressed that we need to proceed with caution.
“He said we still have to protect not only our artists, but our audience,” Gordon said.
The webinar includes panelists Rebecca Read Medrano, with GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C.; Scott Altman, with the Cincinnati Ballet in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Chloe Cook, with Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema in Birmingham, Alabama, who explored reopening opportunities and challenges facing arts organizations.
“Each of them talked abut what they are doing and approaches they are trying, and what Fauci said about creativity came through with each of them,” Gordon said. “You really have to get a little bit abstract if you’re going to reopen and go again.”
She said the panel also discussed that every community is different.
“You have a choice and you have to be creative,” Gordon said.
By taking what she heard in the webinar and applying it to Band of Brothers, Gordon said they have decided to move forward with Shakespeare in the Park this summer with “Richard III.”
Performances will be held July 29 through 31 and Aug. 4 through 7 at Stackhouse Park.
“We’re so excited about it,” Gordon said. “I’m going to cut the script to under two hours. It’s a three-hour and 40 minute play, but now with the COVID situation, I think we need to do this adaptation. If I didn’t tell people, they probably wouldn’t even notice.”
Depending on how many people will be permitted per show, that will determine the number of tickets sold.
Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. May 15 at Stackhouse Park, or video auditions and resumes can be emailed to Gordon at wlmshakspr@aol.com.
“We’re going to do something totally new with it, and it’s not going to be traditional in the sense of costumes and music, so hang on,” Gordon said.
For more information, visit www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
