BOSWELL – Local and state law enforcement responded to a threat of violence reported at North Star schools on Wednesday.
"There was a concerning phone call made to the North Star School District (Wednesday)," Boswell Borough Police Chief Ray Wilhelm III said.
The threat is being investigated by his office and Pennsylvania State Police.
Wilhelm said no other information could be released until that inquiry is complete.
Louis Lepley, North Star superintendent, said the call was received by the district in the early afternoon and law enforcement – local and state – responded quickly.
All three school buildings in the district and the administration offices were put on lockdown.
Parents were alerted to the situation shortly afterward, just before 2 p.m.
"We are currently on district lock-down due to suspected threat to the district," the correspondence from Lepley said. "State police are investigating."
Law enforcement remained at the school until the normal dismissal time and all students were sent home safely.
Lepley said investigators think the threat could have come from an app.
The school leader commended everyone's response from local and state police to the community, faculty, staff and parents "for making sure the students were safe and, under the circumstances, made it as normal as possible."
"Everyone did a great job today," he said.
The district's safety plan, which is practiced repeatedly, operated as intended, he said.
"Everyone did their job with precision," Lepley said.
Additionally, a home varsity boys basketball game North Star was scheduled to play against Blacklick Valley High School on Wednesday was postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.