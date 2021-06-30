Area schools are set to receive roughly $5 million in new state funding now that this year’s state budget has been passed and was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday.
“That’s very significant and will have a direct impact on the students and the community as a whole,” Cambria Heights Superintendent Ken Kerchenske said.
His district will now get more than $9.8 million annually from the commonwealth, which is about $150,000 more than to last year.
Kerchenske said this new funding will most likely be used for technological costs in his district, especially updating teacher and student devices.
Overall, the superintendent was pleased with the extra boost from the state and thought it was well deserved for all commonwealth schools.
Greater Johnstown School District is set to receive the greatest amount of new dollars in Cambria County, with an additional $2.5 million, which increases its state allocation to $22,159,103 annually.
The rest of the schools in the county have been allocated between $47,000 and more than $220,000.
Ferndale Area, Blacklick Valley and Westmont Hilltop will get the largest increases next to Greater Johnstown, with $266,901, $222,340 and $214,379 new dollars respectively.
Somerset County schools won’t get nearly as much as those in Cambria.
According to the breakdown, the districts will get roughly $3 million less.
Somerset Area has been allocated the most in additional funds, with $346,229, while Windber Area is getting the second-highest increase of $285,264, followed by Rockwood Area with $131,579.
The rest of the districts will get anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000.
“The state budget invests in the places we know resources are needed the most – to help our school communities mitigate learning gaps, break down barriers, build equitable learning environments and move forward stronger and together,” state Education Secretary Noe Ortega said in a release.
“This budget – combined with federal funding – creates opportunities to invite our entire educational ecosystem to the table to collaboratively and inclusively problem-solve, address disparities and develop solutions that will serve our students, our future.”
This year’s budget increases educational spending by $416 million, which is the largest for public school students in Pennsylvania history.
That includes $200 million more in new basic education spending, $100 million to support underfunded school districts through the new Level Up initiative, $50 million for special education, $30 million for early education, $20 million for Ready to Learn, $11 million for preschool Early Intervention and $5 million for community colleges.
For more information, visit www.education.pa.gov/budget.
