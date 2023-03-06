JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Student-led robotics teams in the area have participated in competitions, often earning top spots in regional and state contests.
• The Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics group had three fifth- through eighth-grade teams in the FIRST Lego League south central Pennsylvania Championships, where the teams earned four trophies.
Two rookie teams and two second-year teams earned a first-place champions award, first-place robot performance, second-place champions award and the core value award. One of the teams, the Lego Legends, also earned an invitation to the FIRST World Championships in Houston.
• Flood City Youth Fitness Academy’s 21st Century Lego Robotics team competed at Altoona Area Junior High School. This was the group’s first competition, and it took second place.
• The Forest Hills Robotics TEAMS earned two tournament championships and a robot skills championship at North Allegheny High School competition. As a result of its performance, the team will compete in the Western Pennsylvania State Championship on Friday.
