The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies launched a new service for local nonprofits that gives them access to more than 17 million grant opportunities. In addition to access to grant opportunities, the CFA’s new online resource library, the Candid Foundation Directory, also includes tools and grant-seeking training.
The new nonprofit resource library is sponsored by Wessel & Co. and offered at no cost to local nonprofit organizations.
To schedule a visit or find out more, reach out to CFA executive and human resources assistant Emily Wood at ewood@cfalleghenies.org or 814-208-8448.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.