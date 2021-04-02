The trees are in artistic bloom for this exhibition.
“Trees: An Appreciation of Nature” will be displayed Tuesday through July 10 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
The show, comprised of 48 pieces from SAMA’s permanent collection, captures how trees have stirred the appreciation of artists.
“The idea for this exhibition is very seasonally inspired,” said Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford.
“I really wanted to shift the focus and want everyone to take time away from devices and watch the display that is about to be put on. It’s going to explode with color and there are signs of spring already happening, so I’d like this exhibition to be a reminder of the outside and motivate them to spend time in nature.”
She said doing a show focused solely on trees is different than what the museum normally does.
“I wanted to change it up and take this more from a subject matter,” Young said.
“I think it’s an interesting way to look at how different artists have been moved and motivated by something like a tree.”
The exhibit will highlight paintings, pastels, graphite on paper, photography, etchings, lithographs and wood cuts.
“They highlight different parts of the trees, and they’ve captured different parts of seasons and they’re celebrated,” Young said.
Some of the artists included in the show are Donald M. Robinson, Colleen Browning, David Armstrong, Emile A. Gruppe, Peter S. Adams and Ella Bergmann-Michel.
“It’s a mix of local and national artists,” Young said. “It’s very American-based art.”
In conjunction with the exhibit, SAMA-Bedford will offer live-streamed programs to celebrate Earth Day.
On April 22, a workshop will be presented on making seed bombs on SAMA-Bedford’s Facebook page.
A second class will be held April 24 that will discuss bees and pollination.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
