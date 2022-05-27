JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Monday is Memorial Day, a time to commemorate those who lost their lives while in service to the country.
The following services will be held Monday:
• Westmont Borough: The annual Memorial Day Bicycle Contest and Parade will begin with a lineup at 7:30 a.m. at Westmont Municipal Building, 1000 Luzerne St.
A service will be held at 9 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery, 801 Millcreek Road. The guest speaker will be Chaplain Major Erik J. Gramling, U.S. Army. Music will be provided by Jeffrey L. Webb.
• Patton: A parade will be held at 9:15 a.m. in Patton. Following the parade, services will continue to eight cemeteries and the memorial at Patton Park. A closing ceremony will be held at Patton American Legion Post 614, 716 Fifth Ave.
• Bakerton: Services will begin at 10 a.m. Bakerton Veterans Memorial. Attendees will proceed at 10:30 a.m. to the St. Benedict Veterans Memorial, and the activities will conclude at 11 a.m. Carrolltown American Legion Park, 356 N. Main St.
• Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy: Sandyvale Memorial Day Ceremony and Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown. Karen Esaias, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, will be the keynote speaker.
The ceremony will feature the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Mary Campbell Ladies Auxiliary No. 16 and the 54th PVI Reenactment Group and the Marine Corps League Honor Guard, as well as wreath presentations and musical selections.
A special tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Air Force will be held. There also will be recognition of the work done by K-9 veterans, K-9 police and service dogs.
A celebration from noon to 3 p.m. will feature an antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, drawings, food, vendors, a bounce house, children's crafts and a plant sale in the greenhouse.
The event will be held rain or shine, and admission is free.
• St. Michael American Legion Post 551: Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Mainline Memorial Park, South Fork/Ehrenfeld; 10:15 a.m. at three cemeteries in the Mount Hope area; 10:45 a.m. at Sidman Veterans Memorial; 10:55 a.m. at Sidman Cemetery; 11:15 a.m. at Salix Veterans Memorial; 11:30 a.m., St. Michael Cemetery; 11:45 a.m. at St. Michael Veterans Memorial; and noon at St. Michael American Legion.
• Windber Borough: A parade will beginning at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at Windber Veterans Park. The guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Clair F. Gill, U.S. Army, retired.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be conducted in the Windber Community Building, 605 Graham Ave.
• East Hills Kiwanis: East Hills Kiwanis will have its annual Memorial Day presentation at 1 p.m. at Kiwanis Memorial Park along Theatre Drive in Richland Township.
• Stoystown: A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Deaner Funeral Home, 133 E. Main St., followed by a parade. Guest speaker will be Richard Koontz, honorary chief warrant officer 4, retired, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
• Lambertsville Cemetery: The 154th Memorial Day service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Lambertsville Cemetery, one mile from the Flight 93 National Memorial. The guest speaker will be Capt. Michael Knapp, retired.
The service will feature the Shanksville-Stonycreek High School band, the eighth-grade American Legion Award recipients and graveside rites by the Shanksville American Legion.
• Shanksville: Shanksville-Stonycreek American Legion Post 911 will hold a serve at 4:15 p.m. at the Shanksville Community Grove Bandstand grounds. Guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Clair F. Gill, U.S. Army, retired.
