JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Weather-beaten and worn, the “End Racism Now” message painted on Main Street in downtown Johnstown was in need of some touch-ups, and on Friday, students from Flood City Youth Fitness Academy provided the necessary help.
“It’s a good team-building experience, and it’s good to do something like this,” said 13-year-old Levi Christian Manley, one of about 20 volunteers who took up rollers and laid out trays of bright yellow paint to tackle the half-block project.
Manley said that he was glad to help out and work together.
“They truly understand they’re building a better community,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, program director for FCYFA, who has been involved since the start of the project three years ago.
“Flood City Youth Fitness Academy children were extremely excited to be chosen for this,” Wilson said.
The “End Racism Now” message was originally painted in 2020, not long after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer inspired protests across the nation, including in Johnstown.
In the years that followed, the words have been freshened up annually under the supervision of Johnstown City Council member Ricky Britt, Wilson and other volunteers.
“This is for everybody,” Britt said on Friday.
He kept a watchful eye on the volunteers, providing advice and guidance as the students carefully painted inside the traced lines.
Britt said the project is solely funded through donations and it’s important to get the youth involved.
“The young kids are our future,” he said, adding that adults have to set an example and talk to them about a “better way of doing things.”
Calleigh Jackson, 11, was inspired by the project.
“Us doing this, it could send out a message to the world,” she said.
As she worked on the wording, she reflected on the meaning. She said that the message made her think about promoting peace and that renewing it advances that goal.
Norman Ed, a local artist, was also supervising the volunteers and has been involved since the beginning. He initially helped lay out the message.
In addition to helping outline the letters again on Friday, Ed walked around and instructed the group on painting techniques. He spoke about community service and the benefit not just to the area, but also to the people who participate.
“This is what we’re supposed to be doing,” Ed said.
