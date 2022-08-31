JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of empty white plastic chairs, each representing a local life lost to drugs between 2016 and 2022, were lined up at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Wednesday.
The display was part of Johnstown’s International Overdose Awareness Day gathering.
“Why this event is so important is, one, to hold space for the magnitude of life lost, to comfort the families, let the families know that there is a community here that recognizes their grief, but also to raise awareness in the community at large,” Cambria County Drug Coalition Executive Director Natalie Kauffman said.
Cambria County has endured what Kauffman described as a “massive loss of life” to drugs, including during the ongoing opioid epidemic, which has involved prescription pills, heroin and now fentanyl.
Those deaths have left behind loved ones, including children, to deal with the grief.
Melody Ray, coordinator at the Healing Patch, wrote a book titled “Someone I Love Died from a Drug Overdose,” that provides ideas about how to explain an overdose to children.
“In the children’s grief field, it’s very matter-of-fact,” Ray said. “ ‘Your loved one had the disease of addiction. They took too much of a medicine or a drug, and it made their body stop working.’ It’s pretty simple. Once you break that language down, kids can grasp that and then, with that supportive environment, begin to deal with that.”
But the event did not only concentrate on those lost.
Information was provided about how to help people who are battling addiction.
“These individuals should not be discounted as less in society,” Hyndman Area Health Center Chief Executive Officer William Kurtycz said.
“These are individuals that are mothers, they’re fathers, they’re sisters, they’re daughters, they’re family members, loved ones. We’re here to help them through our programs, and to make them well, and get them better, and get them to be productive members of society and try to help them with that opioid addiction that they have.”
Kurtycz continued: “One of the hardest things about individuals that are addicted to drugs, sometimes they will accept help when they’re ready, so it’s really hard to push an addict that is not ready for help into a recovery program. A lot of times those will fail. But if you’ve have an individual that’s reached out for help, that needs help, don’t hesitate.”
