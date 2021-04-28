Although statewide hospitalizations have eased slightly, local hospitals continue to see more COVID-19 patients, the Department of Health reports show.
There were 2,447 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals on Wednesday, including 539 in intensive care units and 278 with mechanical breathing assistance.
That’s down from 2,842 patients last week.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, Wednesday’s totals were 90 hospitalizations, with 10 in ICUs and 11 on ventilators.
That’s up from 78 patients last week and 59 hospitalizations two weeks ago.
On March 24, there were 31 hospitalized across the four-county area and 1,652 statewide.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower, with 3,686 additional positive cases across the state in Wednesday’s report.
For the second consecutive day, Somerset County recorded two additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 200 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Indiana and Westmoreland counties each added three deaths and Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Centre counties added one COVID-19 death each among 57 statewide.
The state totals have reached 1,143,076 cases and 26,129 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic struck the state last year.
Providers have administered 8,226,293 doses of COVID-19, with 3,292,263 people now fully vaccinated. Another 1,916,425 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
