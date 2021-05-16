The Rotary Club of Johnstown awarded $8,250 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Awards were offered in two categories, Rotary Academic Scholarships and Rotary Service Above Self Scholarships.
To be eligible for academic scholarships, students must maintain a minimum of a 3.5 quality point average throughout all four years of high school and be in the top 8% of their school’s senior class.
Scholarship finalists were chosen based on an evaluation of their GPAs, SAT scores, extracurricular activities and responses to an essay question. The academic finalists participated in an interview process, during which three judges decided the academic scholarship awards.
Eligibility for the Service Above Self Scholarship was based upon a student’s community service, and students were nominated for the award by their guidance counselors.
Winners include:
• Rotary Academic Scholarships: $2,000 Maury Swanson Scholarship to Sambridhi Khanal, Richland; $1,750 Rotary Scholarship to Helena Sroka, Bishop McCort Catholic; $1,500 Rotary Scholarship to Lauren Lavis, Westmont Hilltop; $1,250 Arthur Hagadus Memorial Scholarship to Sara Rovansek, Bishop McCort Catholic; and $1,000 Rotary Scholarship to Griffin Christ, Forest Hills.
• Rotary Club of Johnstown Service Above Self Scholarship: $750 to Daryl Baker, Johnstown Christian.
• Johnstown Rotarian Mary Berge provided the Brendan Veney Inspirational Scholarship of $1,000 to Mia Jordan, Greater Johnstown, for exceptional service to her community through the Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club.
The Rotary Club of Johnstown has been supporting local students since 1953 through its Johnstown Rotary Educational Foundation.
