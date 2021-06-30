Local fire and emergency medical services are set to receive a collective $296,000 through the state-run Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced Wednesday.
“With volunteers harder to come by and donations hard-hit by the pandemic, I know how critical these annual grants are to our local first responders,” Burns said in a release. “When the legislation to re-authorize this program came around last year, I threw my support behind it and helped to get it passed through the House.”
The organizations will receive anywhere from $8,900 to $12,000 or more through this program.
Notably, the Portage Volunteer Fire Company will receive $26,585.19, and the Ashville, Cresson, Dauntless, Jackson Township and Patton fire companies are set to get $15,000 per group.
These funds can be put toward equipment, training, construction, recruitment and several other uses.
For a complete list of recipients and more information, visit www.osfc.pa.gov/GrantsandLoans.
