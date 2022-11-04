JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released in late October, the nationwide assessment often called "the nation's report card" pointed to much lower scores than students were recording before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local educators weren't surprised by the results.
"We knew they'd be low," Blacklick Valley School District Superintendent William Kanich said.
He noted that virtual and hybrid learning options are not comparable to in-person education – a sentiment many educators shared throughout the pandemic.
Gerald Zahorchak, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown education division chair and the former state secretary of education, agreed.
"The root of the problem was the lack of in-person education," he said.
Zahorchak said it's important to acknowledge the results, but not dwell on them.
"It's like a fumble on a football field," he said. "You don't want to hang around and admire it."
Many regional districts opted for alternative education methods in 2020-21 and part of the 2021-22 school year in order to limit crowded classrooms and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop School District superintendent, said it "makes all the sense in the world" that scores were lower after schools were shut down in spring 2020, then had to adapt to new learning models as the pandemic continued.
Zahorchak added that the stress of the pandemic on students of all ages also played a large role in the learning loss.
"Learning can't occur under stress," he said.
Statewide trend
That's evident in the NAEP data, a congressionally mandated assessment administered by the National Center for Education Statistics. It consists of print and digital assessments in several subjects.
The test is typically given every two years, but was postponed during the pandemic and last administered in 2019 – when eighth-graders in Pennsylvania scored nine points higher in math than they did this year and five points higher in reading.
Pennsylvania's average scores for fourth-grade math this year were six points lower than they were three years ago, and reading scores were five points lower.
Compared to the national average, Pennsylvania fourth-graders were three points ahead of their peers in the country as a whole, with math results at 238 on the NAEP scale and reading at 219, while the state's eighth-grade students scored one point higher in math, at 274, and were on par with the country's average in reading, at 259.
Kanich said these data are useful for educators, but represent just one aspect of Blacklick Valley's instructional approach.
"Do we utilize the scores? Yes," he said. "Do we overemphasize the tests? No."
Blacklick Valley officials are more focused on helping students master their grade-level material than on coaching them to cram for tests, Kanich said.
'Meet' and 'accelerate'
Local educators have also worked to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to curb learning losses that may have resulted from the pandemic.
Zahorchak said the best way to address lower scores is with well-researched, evidence-based "skillful tutoring."
"Let's meet children where they are and accelerate," he said.
At Blacklick Valley, that has meant after-school tutoring and summer academy sessions for the past two years.
Westmont Hilltop's Mitchell said the NAEP results aren't largely considered when examining student achievement in his district. Instead, he and the administrators focus more on local assessments and their own in-house testing to gauge grade-level goals.
Mitchell considers the national decline another example of how important in-person education is to learners.
Thomas Smith, Bishop McCort Catholic High School chief administrative officer and principal, touched on that importance as well.
Private Catholic schools' NAEP scores remained higher than those of public schools on this year's assessment. Smith credits his institution's efforts to maintain in-person learning and teacher dedication as key reasons for that difference.
'Took every precaution'
Similar to public schools, Bishop McCort rolled out numerous safety measures, such as masking, temperature-taking at the door, implementation of protective barriers and social distancing, to allow its more than 300 learners to stay in school day after day.
"We took every precaution possible," Smith said.
The school, which serves seventh through 12th grades, spent some days early in the pandemic utilizing a live, virtual method of learning and did so again a few times during the 2020-21 school year – when spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported.
"We learned real fast the importance of being in person," Smith said.
He acknowledged the mental health benefits of face-to-face learning as well, such as a student's ability to chat with a teacher after class or visit with a counselor.
"I know for a fact that by being in person, we intercepted and prevented problems from affecting our kids," Smith said.
Smith said the decision to keep students in the building as the virus raged wore on him, but the test results have eased that concern.
According to NAEP data, private Catholic school fourth-grade students scored 17 points higher than public school students in reading and nine points higher in math. Eighth-graders in the private institutions scored 20 points higher in reading and 15 points higher in math, on average.
Smith said Bishop McCort's in-house quarterly assessments during the pandemic showed that students were on grade level and above as well.
'Recover the gaps'
The national assessment doesn't just grade traditional public and Catholic schools. Public charter schools also receive fourth- and eighth-grade tests.
NAEP results showed these schools scored two to five points lower than public schools and 10 to 30 points lower than private Catholic institutions this year.
Mitchell noted that much of the focus of the national assessment results revolves around public districts, but not charter schools. The superintendent said virtual learning is being blamed for the dip in scores, but there's been no discussion about how cyber schools dealt with the pandemic.
Mitchell expects test scores, at least at Westmont Hilltop, to rebound when the NAEP is given again, adding that in-house assessments show students making gains already.
"With sound, in-person education, these students are going to recover the gaps," Mitchell said.
Nationally, he thinks progress may be slower.
