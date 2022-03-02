JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse, 1424 Scalp Ave. in Richland Township, is hosting an event beginning at 4 p.m. Monday to raise funds to assist Ukraine during the war with Russia.
Bar owners will donate 100% of Russian vodka sales to United Help Ukraine, a nonprofit that distributes money to medical and food supplies for those affected by the ongoing conflict.
The Fifth will match 100% of the sales to double the total donation.
